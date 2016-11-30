Harold’s Cross zoned residential infill site for €1.8m

An interesting infill site along one of the main arteries into Dublin city centre is fresh to the market this week at more than €1.8 million through agent JLL.

The 0.2 acres at 146-156 Harold’s Cross Road in Dublin 6 comprises a row of shops, with some residential units overhead, opposite Harold’s Cross Park. It is zoned residential and, subject to planning permission, could suit a small apartment scheme.

This site is owned by Albert Hall and his family who have operated an electrical wholesale business out of the buildings for circa 30 years. Mr Hall opened Hall Electrical on the row and accumulated the adjoining buildings over the years.

He also opened a lighting shop called Hall of Lights which he ran with his daughter Nikki. Mr Hall is now retiring and this is why the properties are on the market.

Colm Byrne of JLL says there is potential for short-term income from the retail and residential elements which extend to 948sq m (10,206sq ft). He also believes there is potential to increase the site size by buying-in adjoining residential properties which do not form part of this sale.

The site has about 50m (165ft) of frontage to Harold’s Cross Road and is 1.6km from the city centre. Numerous bus routes are close at hand in this long-established residential location.