Greenfield site next to M1 near Swords guiding €1.25m-plus

A greenfield site adjoining the M1 just north of Swords is guiding more than €1.25 million through agent CBRE.

The 18 acres, currently in agricultural use, adjoin a planned stop on the Metro North project to provide a rail link from Swords to Dublin city centre via the airport. The Government indicated in January that it was considering speeding up the construction of this €2.4 billion project but the National Transport Authority subsequently poured cold water on this suggestion, indicating that works will not start before 2021.

Located at Lissenhall, the site for sale is 3km from Swords, 7.7km from Malahide and 6.6km for Dublin Airport. It has 200m of road frontage to the R132 and 320m of frontage to the M1.

The zoning is Objective ME (Metro Economic Corridor), which facilitates high-density, mixed-use, employment-generating activity with an “appropriate quantum” of residential within the “Metro Economic Corridor” identified under the Fingal Development Plan 2017-2023.

This area is a strong employment hub, with Airside Business/Retail Park, Swords Business Campus and North Dublin Corporate Park close at hand.