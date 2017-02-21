Green Reit sees net asset value rise by 4.2%

Green Reit’s net asset value rose by 4.2 per cent last year, as the publicly-quoted real estate company’s rent roll increased and it continued to develop office and industrial property.

Net asset value, measured on a basis set out by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), rose to €1.582, before the payment of a final dividend in November, the company said.

Earnings per share on an EPRA basis rose by 37 per cent to 2.6c, it said, as annual rent across 21 properties rose by 6.2 per cent to €65.1 million.

Green Reit and rival Hibernia Reit launched initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2013 to raise cash to buy commercial property and take advantage of depressed prices after the crisis.

During 2016, Green Reit completed the letting of its first office development at 32 Molesworth Street in central Dublin, with financial firm Maples Fund Services having agreed in December to rent the entire 2,973sq m (32,000sq ft) property for an annual lease of €1.65 million.

Green Reit said that three other office schemes it is working on are “progressing well, with an increased level of interest from prospective tenants”. Green Reit and Hibernia Reit are expected to benefit from an influx of financial services over the coming years from the City of London to Dublin as a result of Brexit, according to analysts.

“We have great optionality around our future development programme, both in the short and the longer term, with a projected end value in excess of €460 million,” said Green Reit chief executive Pat Gunne.

“In the office sector, a likely beneficiary of Brexit, we have the potential to develop an additional 400,000sq ft at Central Park [in Leopardstown in south Dublin].”

Green Reit said development at Horizon Logistics Park beside Dublin Airport, where it bought an additional 164 acres of land of land in December for €12.3 million, was showing “good momentum”, with logistics being the strongest performing real estate sector in Ireland in 2016. The company completed a lease agreement on a 4,125sq m of warehouse unit with DHL last year, while it also agreed a pre-letting for new space to be built for Kuehne+Nagel, the global transport and logistics group.

“We remain confident that this development pipeline will enhance both the net asset value of the company and its rental income, thereby feeding into a strengthening dividend from our rental profits in the future,” Green Reit said.