Granite building in Bray centre offered for €350k

Stephen Conway of Colliers International is quoting €350,000 for Saint Brickin’s House at Herbert Road in Bray, Co Wicklow. It is located just 100m from Bray’s main street.

The two-storey semi-detached building featuring a cut stone granite facade dates back to the late 18th century and was formerly used as a dispensary. It has an overall floor area of 207sq m (2,229sq ft) on two levels and could easily be converted for residential use. It is currently occupied by Youthspin Information Servicde on a 10-year lease from December, 2008, at a rent of €39,500 per annum.