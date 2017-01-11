Grand Georgian on Merrion Square for €3m

A key opportunity to convert one of Dublin’s grand Georgian houses into a prestigious home will arise shortly when Lisney offers for sale a vacant four-storey-over-basement house at 9 Merrion Square.

Lisney has set a price of over €3 million for the mid-terrace house dating from 1760, which is in exceptional condition and retains many of its original period features including crystal light fittings, sliding sash windows, fireplace, gold leaf stucco work and ceiling cornices. It has an overall floor area of 552sq m (5,942sq ft) and has five car-parking spaces at the rear.