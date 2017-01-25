Golf course and clubhouse near Enfield, Co Meath, for €650,000

An 18-hole golf course with a fine clubhouse near Enfield, Co Meath, is to be offered for sale at a knockdown price. Finín O’Driscoll of agents Knight Frank is guiding in excess of €650,000 for Rathcore Golf Club which is on a 124 acre land bank about six kilometres north of Enfield village.

The two-storey clubhouse, believed to have cost up to €2 million to develop and fit out, has a rooftop restaurant and bar along with a terrace overlooking the first fairway and the 18th hole.

There is a reception area along with a golf shop, restaurant, bar, toilets and a balcony. The grounds include a greenkeeper’s shed and yard with a separate access.

The Rathcore course has matured well since it opened in 2005, helped by a mixture of ponds and lakes alongside 12 of the 18 holes as well as two ring forts, rolling drumlins and trees and shrubs.

It originally had over 400 members and now has around 80 regular golfers who pay a daily fee.