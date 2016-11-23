Glasnevin housing site on 2.02 hectares for over €15m

A site of 2.02 hectares (five acres) with planning permission for 119 homes at Botanic Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9, is for sale through Lisney at over €15 million.

It is by far the largest housing site in the area and was occupied for decades by the Smurfit printworks which closed 15 years ago.

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans for 43 three-, four- and five-bedroom houses as well as 76 apartments: 17 one-beds, 42 two-beds and 17 three-beds.

Provision has also been made for a semi-basement carpark as well as surface parking along with a café and childcare facility.

Lisney says that another 19 homes may also be approved because of new regulations at Dublin City Council. The agency expects the site to appeal to “top tier” developers wanting to start construction immediately on land which, it says, offers good economies of scale.

The site faces Botanic Road and is between Iona Road to the south and the former John Player cigarette factory to the east. The southern half of the site was sold in 2013 for a reported €4.5 million to UK buyer IDV Developments, using the company name Westhill Atlantic. It has now decided to offer it for sale.