Georgian office space to rent at €430 per sq m in Dublin 2

Agent JLL is quoting a rent of €430 per sq m (€40 per sq ft) for a four-storey over basement Georgian house at 31 Kildare Street, Dublin 2. The building extends to almost 213sq m (2,292sq ft) and has a kitchen/canteen at basement level, reception/office space on the ground floor and a further three floors of offices overhead.