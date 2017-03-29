Georgian office on Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin 2 for €1.7m

CBRE is quoting €1.7 million for a Georgian office at 39 Upper Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin 2, which will show a return of 5.6 per cent.

The four-storey over basement house extends to 424.5sq m (4,569sq ft) and is let to a range of tenants at €91,624 a year. The house is in good condition and has a courtyard to the rear.

Stephen Aherne of CBRE says the Georgian office market continues to perform strongly because of the shortage of space in the city and the popularity of the location.