Georgian office buildings on Fitzwilliam Square for sale together or separately

Another pair of houses on one of Dublin’s Georgian squares goes for sale this week. Stokes Property is guiding €6 million for both houses or €3.5 million for each of them at 29 and 30 Fitzwilliam Square in Dublin 2.

The two interconnecting office buildings extend to 777sq m (8,360sq ft). When refurbished, they are expected to make comfortably more than the €400,000 market rent.

In the meantime, new owners will have an opportunity to build two large four-bedroom mews houses to the rear, which have been designed by OMS Architects. The planning permission for the 200 and 225sq m houses will allow them to be separated from the front buildings.

The Georgian houses formerly served as offices for A&L Goodbody Solicitors and are currently rented by EF Language School. Full vacant possession will be available from January, 2018.

Land suitable for variety of uses near Dublin Airport

A 28-acre site with “general employment” zoning between Dublin Airport and the M50 motorway at Dubber, Co Dublin, goes for sale today on the instructions of receivers Grant Thornton.

Agents Knight Frank is guiding in excess of €2.8 million for the single block of land, which can be accessed both from the R122 and Dubber Cottages. It is close to Dublin Airport Logistics Park Park and Horizon Logistics Park.

Finín O’Driscoll of Knight Frank says the development plan provides for the preparation of a masterplan for the area, including the 27.99 acres. Based on the current zoning, the lands would suit a variety of uses, including industrial, logistics, high technology, manufacturing, warehousing and wholesale purposes.

Georgian office building at Upper Baggot St on sale

Commercial agent TWM is seeking in excess of €1.7 million for a Georgian office building let to Permanent TSB at 4 Upper Baggot Street, Dublin 4. The three-storey over-basement building is rented at €102,500 per annum, which will provide a net initial yield of 5.75 per cent. The building provides retail banking facilities on the ground floor; the other levels are in office and storage use. The 35-year lease has another 80 years to run.