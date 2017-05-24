Georgian in good nick with mews in Dublin 2 for €2.65m

Colliers International has set the asking price at €2.65 million for a Georgian investment property at 33 Fitzwilliam Place and a rear mews at 33 Leeson Close in Dublin 2. The main house extends to 448sq m (4,824sq ft) and has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment. It is currently vacant. The two-storey Georgian coach house has a floor area of 189sq m (2,034 sq ft) and is leased under a 25-year contract that expires in 2021. The passing rent is €27,000 per annum.

Paul Finucane of Colliers is expecting considerable interest in the property from owner-occupiers and investors because of the condition of the house and the recent resurgence in rental levels for Georgian buildings in good order.