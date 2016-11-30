Georgian building on Leeson Street to let at €457.47 a sq m

A refurbished Georgian house at 40 Lower Leeson Street in Dublin 2 has come on the letting market through Keith O’Neill of BNP Paribas Real Estate.

The four-storey over basement building has a net internal area of 435sq m (4,682sq ft) and is for rent at €457.47 per sq m (€42.50 per sq ft). Eleven car parking spaces will cost an additional €3,500 each.

BNP says the house has been upgraded to high corporate standards. It has a mix of reception rooms that allow open-plan configurations together with smaller rooms that can be cellular offices. The lower ground floor has self-contained accommodation.