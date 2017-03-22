Georgian apartment buildings in Dublin sell for nearly €2m

Turley Property Advisors has sold an apartment block at 96-97 Capel Street in Dublin 1 for €1.98 million. The two four-storey over-basement Georgian buildings are currently producing a rental income of €165,000 from 16 residential units: four two-beds, eight one beds and four studio apartments.

The same agent has also secured more than the guide prices for two penthouse office suites in the Apex Building in Sandyford, Co Dublin. Suite A with a floor area of 232sq m (2,500sq ft) sold for €755,000 while suite B with a floor area of 135sq m (1,450 sq ft) made €450,000.