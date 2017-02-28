Galway city centre site goes on sale for €750,000

A beautifully located site with scope to develop between 30,000 and 40,000sq ft of office space adjacent to Galway Harbour in the city centre goes on sale on Wednesday through the Galway office of Cushman & Wakefield.

The 0.36-acre site is located at the busy thoroughfare of Lough Atalia and was previously used as a fuel centre and storage yard.

Patricia Staunton of Cushman & Wakefield predicts strong interest in the site from developers and end users, given the scarcity of development opportunities in the city.

She is guiding in excess of €750,000 for the site and is seeking “best bids” by April 7th.