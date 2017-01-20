Gallagher family’s stake in housebuilder Abbey tops 81%

Housebuilder Abbey’s chairman Charles Gallagher and his family have increased their stake in the company to 81.3 per cent after buying shares in the market on Friday.

The family’s Gallagher Holdings investment vehicle, which made a mandatory takeover bid for the entire company in 2012 after breaching the 50 per cent market, spent over £12 million (€13.9 million) acquiring almost 1 million shares in the market at £12.20 each, according to a stock exchange filing.

The move increases the Gallaghers’ holding in Abbey, which has a market valuation of €302.4 million, from 76.7 per cent previously.