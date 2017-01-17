Four-unit shopping centre in Co Limerick sold for €1.36m

A private investor has bought Rosedale Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle, Co Limerick, for €1.36 million in a deal that will show a net initial return of 8.85 per cent.

Colliers International and Power & Associates handled the sale of the split-level centre with four units extending to 850sq m (9,154sq ft). A Centra convenience store is the largest contributor to the €125,800 rent roll, paying an annual rent of €45,000. The other tenants are the Dooradoyle Pharmacy, Dooradoyle Medical Centre and Super Bites Take Away.

The centre was developed in 2006 by local businessman Shane Fitzgerald.