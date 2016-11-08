Four-acre Co Kildare site zoned ‘new residential’ for €2.7m

A four-acre site zoned for “new residential” at Ardclough, Road, Celbridge, Co Kildare, is for sale at €2.7 million or €675,000 an acre through REA Coonan.

The green field has good frontage on to Ardclough Road and is within easy access of the train service and car parking at Hazelhatch.

Will Coonan of the selling agents expects the site to attract strong interest because of its proximity to Dublin.