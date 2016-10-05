Former Twitter headquarters on Pearse Street to let

The former European headquarters of Twitter on Pearse Street in Dublin 2 is to let at €592 a sq m (€55 per sq ft) and €4,000 per car-parking space through agent McNally Handy.

The Academy building, which has 2,807sq m (30,200sq ft) of fitted office space, offers a mix of period and modern styles in turn-key condition located in a former cinema within a stone’s throw of Pearse Street Dart station.

Many original features remain including intricate cornicing and coving and period fireplaces throughout while the front façade, with granite entrance steps and cast-iron railings, has been restored. This, along with the large reception hall and a high-spec boardroom to the front, are perhaps the building’s most impressive spaces.

Offices extend to the rear with a purpose-built block of cellular and open-plan accommodation. The property is serviced by two passenger lifts. There is car-parking at ground floor level.

The Academy is within walking distance of the IFSC and Dublin’s tech hub in “Silicon Docks”. Pearse Street’s fortunes have risen steadily in recent years after heavy investment by Trinity College in its Biomedical Sciences Institute and Science Gallery while construction work on its new €70 million business school is just getting underway.

Twitter agreed last year to pay €4.6 million a year (€50 per sq ft) to rent 7,897sq m (85,000sq ft) of refurbished space at nearby Cumberland House which was acquired by Hibernia Reit for €49 million.