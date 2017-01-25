Former Rialto Cinema on Dublin’s SCR for €2.5m

The site of the former Rialto Cinema fronting on to Dublin’s South Circular Road goes for sale today through BNP Paribas Real Estate at a guide price of €2.5 million.

The 0.30 hectare (0.76 of an acre) site is within walking distance of the Coombe Hospital, St Patrick’s Cathedral and the Rialto Luas stop.

Mark Forrest of BNP, who is handling the sale, says it would be suitable for a range of uses including retail, residential, office, hotel and medical centre.