Former nursing home in Athlone on market for €600,000

GVA Donal O Buachalla is seeking €600,000 for the former Mont Vista Nursing Home on Retreat Road in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The 20-bedroom nursing home was originally developed in the 1930s and had various extensions added over the years. The selling agent says the two-storey building has been well-maintained. It stands on a site of 0.93 of a hectare (2.31 acres) and is just over 1km from Athlone town centre.