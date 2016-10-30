Former Nama manager joins Dublin-based property company

Former National Asset Management Agency manager Christine Nelson is joining O’Dwyer Real Estate Management as the property dealer seeks to boost its management.

The company has appointed former Nama recovery manager Ms Nelson as chief investment officer. She worked for the State agency for six years, most recently in portfolio sales.

She has more than 30 years’ experience in asset management and investment acquisitions.

O’Dwyer has appointed Denis O’Conor, who was chief executive of Irish Estates, as chief operations officer. It has hired David McCarthy, previously asset manager with Capita and Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, as head of commercial asset management.

O’Dwyer chief executive, Siobhán O’Dwyer, said all three would play a part in expanding the firm.

She established the business 30 years ago and it now turns over more than €5 million a year.