Facebook close to deal to lease office building near IFSC

Facebook Inc is close to a deal to lease an office building near Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The world’s largest social network plans to lease about 110,000sq ft of space, the equivalent of about two American football fields, the people said.

Facebook is looking for additional office space in Dublin to expand its operations, and has yet to commit to a location, a spokesman for the firm said.

The Comer Group, the landlord of the property, did not reply to requests for comment.

Monthly active users of Facebook’s main social network increased 17 per cent from a year earlier to 1.86 billion people, the California-based company said this month. The firm decided against using an option to lease more than 55,700sq ft of office space on Oxford Street in London, landlord Great Portland Estates said in January.

The Dublin office building targeted by Facebook is between East Point Business Park, where Google and Cisco Systems lease offices, and The Point Village, where Yahoo! occupies space. It already rents space in the district known as Silicon Docks. – Bloomberg