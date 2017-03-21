Fáilte Ireland to sell Galway city tourist office

Fáilte Ireland is to sell its interest in the Galway city tourist office on Forster Street, which has been in operation since around 2000.

Sean Coyne of Cushman & Wakefield is seeking in excess of €2,250,000 for the high profile premises which are likely to be used in the future as a restaurant, or for office or retail businesses.

The well maintained three-storey building is particularly spacious, with the ground floor extending to 580 sq m (6,265 sq ft), the top floor providing another 644 sq m (6,937 sq ft) of space and the basement accounting for 162 sq m (1,744 sq ft). The block is located at the high profile corner of Forester Street and Fairgreen, immediately adjacent to Forster Court Hotel.

Fáilte Ireland recently relocated most of its Galway staff to offices at Liosbaun Business Park on the eastern suburbs of the city and is currently on the look out for a city centre premises extending to between 46 and 55 sq m (500 to 600 sq ft). In the meantime, the tourist body is planning to take a nine months lease of the Forster Street premises at a rent of €25,000.