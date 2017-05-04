Estate agents to seek tenants for Dublin’s tallest office building

Estate agents are poised to begin seeking tenants for what will be Dublin’s tallest office building, the Exo at Point Square on the city’s docks.

Receivers Stephen Tennant and Paul McCann of Grant Thornton plan to appoint a contractor to build the 73m structure, which could house up to 2,000 office workers once it is completed.

Roland O’Connell of Savills said the property company – which is agent for the building along with CBRE – would begin the search for potential tenants now that construction had moved a step closer.

“We will be out pounding the pavement,” Mr O’Connell said. He added that Savills has had “some conversations” with companies in the market for offices in Dublin.

Construction will take two years, which is generally the lead-in time required to secure larger companies.

Mr O’Connell is expecting that Brexit could draw more commercial tenants to Dublin, but argues that it is the icing on the cake, as the capital’s office market is already strong.