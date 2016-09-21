Eir to sell two large industrial sites at key Dublin locations

Telecommunications company Eir is to sell two sites at Clondalkin and Sandyford in Dublin. Mark Forrest of agents BNP Paribas Real Estate is handling both sales, quoting more than €5.4 million for the Clondalkin property and €3.75 million for the second site at Heather Road in Sandyford Business Park.

The first industrial site at Cragg Avenue, Clondalkin, extends to 13.94 hectares (35.45 acres) and is ideally located along the M50 corridor. It has full planning permission for a 30MW data centre. The triangular site includes two-storey offices of 2,132sq m with an adjoining warehouse of 3,672 sq m on a tarmac site of 8.3 hectares (20.5 acres). There is also an additional 5.64 hectares (13.93 acres) of undeveloped land.

Forrest said the property would suit a variety of operators by reason of its exciting data centre opportunity.

The Sandyford site extends to 1.51 hectares (3.74 acres) and has extensive frontage on to Heather Road in the business park. It includes a two-storey office building of 1,117sq m along with outbuildings, stores and car park which are producing a rental income of €214,000.