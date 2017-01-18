Eir secures buyers for two Dublin sites

Telecommunications giant Eir has found buyers for two Dublin sites, the first of a number it is planning to offload.

A car sales company has agreed to pay more than €4 million for 1.51 hectares (3.74 acres) with extensive frontage on to Heather Road in Sandyford Business Park. The sale includes a two-storey office building of 1,117sq m (12,023 sq ft) along with outbuildings, stores and a car park which are producing an annual rental income of €214,000.

A second industrial site at Cragg Avenue, Clondalkin, which made in excess of the €5.4 million asking price, extends to 13.94 hectares (35.45 acres) along the M50 corridor. It has full planning permission for a 30MW data centre. The triangular site includes two-storey offices of 2,132sq m (22,948sq ft) with an adjoining warehouse of 3,672sq m (39,524sq ft) on a tarmac grounds of 8.3 hectares (20.5 acres). The sale includes an additional 5.64 hectares (13.92 acres) of undeveloped land.

Both sales were handled by Mark Forrest of agents BNP Paribas Real Estate.