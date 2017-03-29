Dublin warehouse for sale at €1.85m
Semi-d light industrial facility extends to 18,330ft, including three-storey office
The warehouse and office on the Ballycoolin Road in northwest Dublin.
Industrial specialists William Harvey & Co is quoting €1.85 million for a semidetached light industrial warehouse and office facility fronting Ballycoolin Road in northwest Dublin. The building extends to 1,703sq m (18,330sq ft), including 392sq m (4,219sq ft) of three-storey offices.
The property is also available to lease at €130,000 per annum.