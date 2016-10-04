Dublin hotel deals face competition review

The State mergers’ watchdog will investigate transactions involving two leading hotel groups after both sought its approval for takeovers.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission confirmed on Monday that it has been notified of Dublin-listed Dalata’s proposal to take over the leasehold and running of the Burlington Hotel, now called the Double Tree Hilton.

The commission will also review Deka Immobilien’s agreement to buy the hotel’s freehold from US investor Blackstone.

The commission said that it had been notified of Irish American buisinessman John Malone’s proposed purchase of the three Fitzpatrick Lifestyle Hotels, the Morgan, Spencer and Beacon, all of which are in Dublin.

Both that take over and the separate deals involving the Burlington Hotel were announced last week.

Since late 2014, those involved in every substantial merger or acquisition in the State must inform the commission, which has to ensure that no transaction will damage competition before approving them.