Dublin City Council to sell two-acre ‘Convent Lands’ site

A two-acre redevelopment site with an extensive range of period buildings located between Sean McDermott Street and Railway Street in Dublin’s north inner city is to be offered for sale, on behalf of Dublin City Council.

The site, known as the Convent Lands, includes a particularly spacious three-storey over basement convent fronting on to Sean McDermott Street and a chapel to the rear, formerly owned by the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity.

The council plans to dispose of the hugely spacious buildings and the adjoining sites by way of a development agreement to ensure that the area is transformed into a high-quality mixed-use neighbourhood within a relatively short timeframe.

Office accommodation

Likely uses include high-density student accommodation, apartments, a hotel and retail and office accommodation.

Though selling agent John Donegan, of Cushman & Wakefield, is not quoting a guide price at this stage, one city centre developer said he expected bidding to kick off at over €10 million.

The site is within 500m of Busáras Bus Station.