Dublin bungalow for €900,000 has permission for second house

CBRE is seeking in the region of €900,000 for a three-bedroom bungalow with planning permission for a second house at 18 Foster Avenue in Mount Merrion, Co Dublin.

The 0.08 of a hectare site (0.02 of an acre) is located directly opposite the south side of UCD and is within 5km of the city centre. It is six doors down from of St Thomas’ Church which is noted for its religious billboards.