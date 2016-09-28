Dublin bungalow for €900,000 has permission for second house
Mount Merrion home near UCD campus is just 5km from Dublin city centre
The Mount Merrion bungalow is on a 0.08 of a hectare site
CBRE is seeking in the region of €900,000 for a three-bedroom bungalow with planning permission for a second house at 18 Foster Avenue in Mount Merrion, Co Dublin.
The 0.08 of a hectare site (0.02 of an acre) is located directly opposite the south side of UCD and is within 5km of the city centre. It is six doors down from of St Thomas’ Church which is noted for its religious billboards.