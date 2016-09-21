Dublin 9 site offers potential for student residences

Robert Colleran of CBRE is quoting €1 million for a high-profile site of 0.66 of an acre off the Swords Road on Coolock Lane in Santry, Dublin 9. The site has two derelict semidetached houses and two gate entrances on to Coolock Lane. There is a lapsed planning permission for a four-storey block of 20 apartments.

Hughes Planning and Development consultants are advising that a developer should be able to obtain similar planning permission. They could also seek permission for accommodation to cater for between 70 and 90 students. The site is 2.5km from Dublin City University.