Dublin 6 retail and office investment guiding for €1.9m

Estate agent Eoin Ryan is guiding €1.9 million for a south Dublin suburban retail and office investment on Templeogue Road in Dublin 6 which will show an initial yield of 6.7 per cent.

The building was developed in the late 1990s and is arranged as two ground floor retail units occupied under long leases by O’Briens Wines and Daybreak, as well as Templeogue Post Office. The first floor offices are occupied by Fleetmatics plc.

The investment is producing an annual rent of €133,290 with a rent review outstanding on the first floor in 2016. The retail rent review is due two years later.