Dublin 22 commercial unit with 8% net yield for €950,000

Joint agents JLL and Agar are guiding €950,000 for a commercial unit at 4 Kilcarbery Park in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, which will show a net initial yield of 8 per cent.

The end-of-terrace unit extends to 960sq m (10,340sq ft) and is mainly fitted out as office space. It is occupied by Saint-Gobain Construction Products Ireland Ltd at a passing rent of €80,000.

The lease runs until June 2023 and has a tenant break option in 2020. The current rent of €7.70 per sq ft provides a new landlord with an opportunity to look for a rental uplift at the next review, according to the selling agents.