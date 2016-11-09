Dublin 2 premises with restaurant potential for €2.5m

A former wholesale fashion outlet at 46 Drury Street, Dublin 2, is likely to be of interest to both to restaurateurs and property investors when it goes on the market today through estate agent Eoin Conway.

The three-storey red-brick building opposite the South City Markets has been owned for the past 17 years by a family in the fashion business. In 1999 the selling agent guided £600,000 (€762,000) for the 325sq m (3,500sq ft) building but to his surprise it made £900,000 (€1,143,000) at auction

Eoin Conway is now guiding €2.5 million for the property which is to be sold by private treaty but says that because of the unique nature of the building, its size, location and permitted use he feels that history may well repeat itself.