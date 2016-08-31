DTZ Sherry FitzGerald to trade as Cushman & Wakefield

Leading commercial agents DTZ Sherry FitzGerald are to trade from today as Cushman & Wakefield.

The rebranding follows the 2015 global merger of Cushman & Wakefield and DTZ. Sherry FitzGerald Group had been DTZ’s Irish partner since 1998.

The newly announced arrangement brings together Cushman & Wakefield’s global platform and Sherry FitzGerald’s considerable expertise across Ireland’s commercial property market.

Under the new arrangement Cushman & Wakefield will hold a 20 per cent stake in the commercial arm of the Irish business.

The company, which was previously linked to Lisney, is a top three global real estate services firm with 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries and recorded revenues of over $5 billion.

In the UK it has 2,000 employees in its London headquarters and in offices in key UK cities.

The Sherry FitzGerald Group’s business has 650 employees in 97 offices and a presence in every county in Ireland.

The newly branded Cushman & Wakefield office will have a 100-strong team working out of offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Aidan Gavin, managing director of Cushman & Wakefield Ireland, described the rebranding as “a very significant watershed”.

It was more than a rebranding exercise, he said, which gave it access to many new services and opportunities driven by the scale of the merged Cushman & Wakefield business. Being the Irish arm of one of the top three global firms gave it access to many more occupier inquiries, finance market intelligence, research and experts than ever before.

Mr Gavin said one of its new service areas would be the substantial debt advisory facilities which were now an integral part of every property transaction.

Colin Wilson, head of UK & Ireland for Cushman & Wakefield, said Ireland had emerged from the recession stronger, and was a very important market for it.