Distribution and office building in Northwest Business Park for sale

Industrial property specialists William Harvey & Co are asking €2.95 million for a modern detached distribution and office building in the Northwest Business Park at Ballycoolin, Dublin 15. The facility extends to 2,686sq m (25,912sq ft) and stands on a site of 0.91 of a hectare (2.25 acres). It is let to DSV Air & Sea on a 10-year lease from July 2010, at a rent of €199,000 to lease expiry. The selling agent is of the view that the investment is under-rented. It will show an initial yield of 6.46 per cent.