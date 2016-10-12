Dilapidated buildings to come on offer soon on the quays in Dublin

An interesting redevelopment opportunity will shortly arise on Usher Street, just off Usher Quay in Dublin 8, when Nigel Kingston of Lambert Smith Hampton offers for sale two adjoining dilapidated buildings – a three-storey warehouse formerly used as a clothing factory and an adjoining house.

With the demand for residential units in the city at an all-time high, there should be considerable competition for the site which has obvious potential for a residential development. A previous planning permission for a five-storey building to accommodate nine apartments and a commercial unit on the ground floor has elapsed. However, city planners can be expected to support a redevelopment of the site.