Diesel to open sizeable store in Ilac Centre in 2017

Diesel Fashion is to open a sizeable store in Dublin’s Ilac Centre in the new year after operating a temporary outlet there in recent months.

The trader is expected to pay a rent of around €100,000 for the 148sq m (1,600sq ft) shop under a 10-year lease with a break option in year six.

Bernadine Hogan of CBRE, who advises Diesel, has also negotiated a new trading opportunity at Galway’s Eyre Square shopping centre. There Diesel has negotiated a stepped rent which works out at around €130,000 a year for a unit extending to 250sq m (2,690sq ft).

Niall Delmar of Lambert Smith Hampton, who acts for the landlord, has also let a 210sq m (2,260sq ft) coffee shop to Starbucks.

In Drogheda, Lambert Smith |Hampton has leased shops in Scotch Hall Shopping Centre to three new tenants, Jack & Jones, Vila and Name It @ Cici & Bo.