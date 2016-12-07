Diesel to open sizeable store in Ilac Centre in 2017
Fashion retailer has also negotiated new outlet in Galway’s Eyre Square centre
The Ilac centre on Henry Street, where Diesel will open a 148sq m shop. Photograph: Eric Luke
Diesel Fashion is to open a sizeable store in Dublin’s Ilac Centre in the new year after operating a temporary outlet there in recent months.
The trader is expected to pay a rent of around €100,000 for the 148sq m (1,600sq ft) shop under a 10-year lease with a break option in year six.
Bernadine Hogan of CBRE, who advises Diesel, has also negotiated a new trading opportunity at Galway’s Eyre Square shopping centre. There Diesel has negotiated a stepped rent which works out at around €130,000 a year for a unit extending to 250sq m (2,690sq ft).
Niall Delmar of Lambert Smith Hampton, who acts for the landlord, has also let a 210sq m (2,260sq ft) coffee shop to Starbucks.
In Drogheda, Lambert Smith |Hampton has leased shops in Scotch Hall Shopping Centre to three new tenants, Jack & Jones, Vila and Name It @ Cici & Bo.