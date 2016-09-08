Dancer Michael Flatley backs €40m Limerick city development

Lord of the Dance and multimillionaire Michael Flatley could be tapping his way to more profits as he pledged his backing for a Limerick development firm, Kirkland Investments Limited, in a €40million development that aims to attract large corporations to the Treaty City.

Kirkland is chaired by Rudi Butler, a son of developer Robert Butler whose Robert Butler Group lost a large chunk of its property empire when its loans were taken over by NAMA in 2012.

Since its launch in November 2013, Kirkland Investments has acquired two hotels. In September last year it purchased the Premier Inn, a 155-bedroom three-star hotel at Airside Business Park beside Dublin Airport. The purchase price was €11million , €1.4million above the guide price quoted by agents CBRE. In October 2014, Kirkland paid €18.54million for the 94-bedroom five-star Savoy Hotel in Limerick city, along with 84 adjoining apartments and six shops.

Last week the company lodged plans with Limerick city and county council to build a 15-storey office tower block which would also include 45 luxury apartments and commercial space.

Responding to the Limerick Life newspaper about speculation that Mr Flatley was helping to finance Kirkland’s €40million proposed development, a spokesman for the dance superstar said: “Mr Flatley is fully supportive of Mr Butler’s plans for Limerick.”

When asked to confirm whether or not Mr Flatley was an investor in Kirkland’s €40million project, the spokesman said Mr Flatley had no comment to make “regrading his involvement”.

The Chicago-born entertainer is currently seeking buyers for his palatial mansion Castlehyde, in Fermoy, Co Cork, having put a €20million guide price tag on it.

Mr Flatley has property interests all over including in London, Villefranche-Sur-Mer in the south of France; Barbados; New York; and Chicago. His unique artworks - painted with the soles and heels of his famous tap dancing shoes - have sold for hundreds of thousands of euro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirkland chairman Rudi Butler remained tight lipped on the identity of any of the company’s investors.

According to Kirkland’s latest filed accounts - for the year ending December 2014 - it secured refinancing of all of its debts through Williamsfield Capital Ltd, a company based in the British Virgin Islands.

Kirkland’s €40million project will see each office floor running to 12,500 sq ft, which, subject to planning approval, will give the company a key advantage over its competitors.

“There won’t be anything of this quality built in the city before. We’re going to build Grade A office space,” Rudi Butler said.

Robert Butler commented he was “not involved” in the project.

On August 13, 2012, NAMA took over 15 companies owned by Mr Butler snr. The latest filed accounts for the Robert Butler Group show an overall deficit of €43.7m at the end of August 2010.

A mansion previously owned by Mr Butler snr, built in a gated community on the grounds of Adare Manor, was put on the market in 2008 for €12million - a record price for the region. It was later sold for a mere €1.9 million in 2012.