Dalkey unit with ice cream parlour yields cool 8.5%

In Dalkey, Savills is guiding €450,000 for a retail investment to include the Bel Gelato Italian ice cream unit, which is rented at €19,600, and a the Silk Beauty Spa, rented at €9,900 per annum. The rent on the ice-cream facility is due to rise to €20,600 in 2018. The building also includes a large billboard at the gable end rented to JC Decaux at €9,000 per annum. Stephen McCarthy of Savills is handling the sale.