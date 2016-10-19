Dalkey chemist in town centre going for €1m

CBRE is seeking in excess of €1 million for Kerins Pharmacy which has traded for about 25 years at 32/33 Castle Street, Dalkey, Co Dublin. The two-storey building extends to 279sq m (3,000sq ft) and has been rented to Allcare Pharmacy under a long-term lease with a mix of other complementary medical related services on the first floor under short term leases. The current rent is around €80,000 which could be increased if the building was refurbished and extended.