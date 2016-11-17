Dalata announces new hotel deal for Newcastle

Dalata, Ireland’s largest hotel group, is to lease a new Maldron Hotel due to be built in Newcastle.

The four star property will be located on Newgate Street in the city centre, close to Central Station and St James’ Park, home to Newcastle United FC.

Once built, Dalata will take control over a 35 year operating lease subject to five year rent reviews linked to the Retail Price Index. It is expected to open in the summer of 2018.

The hotel will have 226 rooms, a bar, restaurant and meeting room facilities. It will be part of a mixed-use development which also incorporates student accommodation and retail space.

“This development provides us with an exciting opportunity to launch our Maldron brand in the English market, in line with our strategy of rolling out our Clayton and Maldron brands in the large regional UK cities,” said Dermot Crowley, deputy chief executive.

“We are delighted to be working on this project with our development partner, McAleer & Rushe, and look forward to opening in Newcastle in summer 2018.”

Dalata Hotel Group is Ireland’s largest hotel operator, with a portfolio of 40 three and four star hotels, offering over 7,500 rooms.

It operates Ireland’s two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels across Ireland and the UK.