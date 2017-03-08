D24 site with mixed-use permission on sale for €4m

A site with planning permission for a mixed-use development in Dublin 24 is new to the market this week, with DNG guiding €4 million.

The 4.52 acres are on the site of the Cuckoo’s Nest public house on Greenhills Road on the Tallaght side of the M50.

The site has permission for 39 three-bedroom houses, six two-bed apartments and a quantum of commercial space. It includes the alteration and renovation of the pub into a 1,016sq m (10,936sq ft) facility and the demolition of the Tallaght Theatre building for a 371sq m (3,993sq ft) replacement.

The site is bounded by Tymon Park to the north and adjoins mature residential schemes. A QBC is close at hand, the Luas is a 15 minute walk away, and Tallaght and Walkinstown villages are within easy reach.

The Cuckoo’s Nest has been run by the Lynch family since the early 1960s and has served food and drink for more than 250 years. During this times it has been owned by a goldsmith, pawnbroker, solicitor and protestant minister.