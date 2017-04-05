D2’s Dolmen House office block on market for €11m

Five-storey over-basement property was bought by Arthur Cox for €9m in 2014

Dolmen House, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, just off St Stephen’s Green

Irish law firm Arthur Cox is to sell an office block it owns at Earlsfort Terrace in Dublin 2 after moving to a newly built headquarters at the junction of Earlsfort Terrace and Hatch Street. The firm, which employs more than 660 people, also recently vacated a second building it rented beside the Conrad Hotel on Earlsfort Terrace.

Selling agent Cushman & Wakefield is now quoting a sale price of €11 million for the 17-year-old Dolmen House, which it bought at the end of 2014 for about €9 million.

It will be no surprise if the five-storey over-basement block sells for considerably more than the guide price given its modern specification – raised access floors, suspended ceilings and air conditioning – and superb location just off St Stephen’s Green and opposite the National Concert Hall. The building has a floor area of 1,153sq m (12,415sq ft) and 15 basement car parking spaces.

Aisling Tannam of Cushman & Wakefield, who is handling the sale, says she has already had inquiries about Dolmen House, which would have a wide appeal to both investors and occupiers.