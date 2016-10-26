D15 site zoned for high-tech development on market for €5.25m

A substantial site, new to the market and zoned for a high technology development at Tyrrelstown, Dublin 15, will likely be of interest to both Irish and overseas technical companies.

Agent CBRE is guiding €5.25 million for the site of 13.08 hectares (32.4 acres), which is available in one or more lots. It is located beside the Carlton Hotel and immediately east of Tyrrelstown District Centre. Bristol Myers Squibb, a global pharmaceutical manufacturer, is located to the south of the land, where a 30,000sq m biologics manufacturing facility is under construction and expected to create a further 400 jobs.

Tyrrelstown is close to Damastown Industrial Estate, one of the largest in the Dublin area, where there is a major IBM campus. Other major employers include IBM, PayPal and Welocalize.

Access to the Tyrrelstown site is from the recently constructed N2/N3 link road. The new dual carriageway connects the N3 at Blanchardstown to the M2 at Cherryhound via Tyrrelstown and the Ratoath Road. A new internal road structure for a larger land holding has been constructed; access is due to be provided adjacent to the Carlton Hotel.

Peter Garrigan of CBRE said the continued development of Tyrrelstown clearly demonstrated the commercial viability and appeal of the area. With the expansion of the Bristol Myers Squibb facility and the upgrading of the N2/N3 link road, CBRE says the land has the capacity to deliver a significant quantum of accommodation for high-tech manufacturing and logistic operators.