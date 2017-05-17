Dún Laoghaire seafront apartment project on sale for €4m

An unusual opportunity to convert two Dún Laoghaire seafront period office buildings into 13 apartments is on sale from Wednesday at €4 million through agent Cushman & Wakefield.

The project is being handled by James Byrne, son of the late John Byrne, one of Ireland’s most successful property developers, who died in 2013.

Over the past decade, James has been involved in property developments in Kensington, Parsons Green and Chiswick in London.

He also used one of his companies, SW3 Capital, to purchase a large apartment investment at Honey Park in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Crofton Hall

The proposed Crofton Hall development would involve the conversion of two adjoining buildings on Crofton Road, overlooking Dún Laoghaire harbour.

The alternations would provide eight two-bed apartments, four three-bed homes, and one one-bed unit.

Seven of the apartments would have duplex layouts.

The planners will also allow car-parking facilities on two levels at the rear of the homes.

Rory Breen, who is handling the sale for Cushman & Wakefield, called the plan a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to deliver a high-end residential development in a superb seafront location.