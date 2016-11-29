Court hears of man owing AIB in excess of €1m for Stillorgan home

“I have nowhere else and I have no job.” The words of a man who had been previously wealthy could barely be heard in the court .

Peter Cullen’s home at Fairways Park, Stillorgan Road, Dublin, overlooking a golf course in one of the most desirable locations in Dublin is worth close on a €1 million.

But barrister Robert Fitzpatrick told Judge Jacqueline Linnane in the Circuit Civil Court that debts owed to Allied Irish Banks already topped the million mark.

Mr Fitzpatrick, who appeared with Vincent and Beatty Solicitors for AIB, said he was not seeking possession of the property now but simply wanted to make minor amendments to the civil bill which ultimately demands that the keys be handed back to the bank.

Mr Cullen, who represented himself in court, said he had asked an accountant’s firm to seek personal insolvency on his behalf but things had moved slowly and he and they were behind on their paperwork.

“I was in hospital for a period which did not help,” Mr Cullen told the court.

Judge Linnane told him the demand for possession had been adjourned until February 14th when she would want to know where the personal insolvency matters stood. He said: “Everything has been possessed. I have nowhere else and no job. I’m hoping this insolvency application will work.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said there was €818,000 and a figure of €274,000 outstanding on later loan agreements. There were a number of loan accounts. Judge Linnane said that pushed the figures to more than €1 million.

She said the proceedings had been transferred to her court by the County Registrar but the possession matter would be dealt with in the Circuit Civil Court on February 14th.

Mr Fitzpatrick said there had been no payments on the loans since 2012.

Owing to changes in legislation governing companies, the names of limited companies now have to be changed to designated activities company (DAC) instead of limited. It has meant banks have had to change the title of civil bills by permission of the courts.