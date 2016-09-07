Council seeks buyer for former Swan bar in central Dublin

Dublin City Council is to seek a buyer for the rundown former Swan bar at Aungier Street and Digges Lane Upper in Dublin2.

Lisney is seeking offers in excess of €700,000 for the prominently located building which extends to 350sq m (3,767sq ft) and is need of major refurbishment.

Ross Shorten of Lisney, who is handling the sale, said the council wanted to see the high-profile building brought back to life “with a vibrant proposal which will contribute positively to the streetscape and public realm of the Camden District”.

The council is to offer developers the opportunity to purchase and refurbish the block under licence subject to planning permission. The Swan’s seven-day licence is no longer attached to the premises.