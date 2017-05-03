Cosmetic surgery firm settles legal row with landlord

A dispute between a cosmetic surgery business and the landlord of its Dublin premises over alleged arrears of rent has been resolved.

Merrion Property Group Ltd had brought High Court proceedings against Shelton Investments Ltd, trading as the cosmetic surgery business River Medical, over a premises used by the firm at 114 Lower Baggot Street.

Merrion acquired the premises in 2014 from its previous landlord.

In its action, Merrion claimed that River Medical owed it more than €161,000 in rent arrears.

It said that when its demand for payment of the alleged arrears was not satisfied, it sought to terminate the lease with River Medical and vacant possession of the premises.

The claim concerning arrears was denied.

Counterclaim

In a counterclaim, River Medical said that, while some arrears were due, it had, due to the economic climate, agreed a rent reduction in 2013 under its lease with the previous landlord.

It sought a declaration it was entitled to remain in possession of the property and that Merrion was precluded from denying the reductions in rent.

The cosmetic surgery business also operates from three other premises in Co Kildare, Belfast and Cork.

The case was listed for hearing before Mr Justice Paul Gilligan at the High Court on Wednesday.

After talks between the parties, Hugh O’Keeffe SC, for Merrion, said the matter had been resolved.

The terms of the settlement included that River Medical vacate the premises and hand over possession to Merrion at the end of June and that it make payment of €130,000 to Merrion.